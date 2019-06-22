Delhi woman found dead in UP's Shamli, husband booked for abatement of suicide

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 22 (PTI) Body of a woman from Delhi was found hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, following which police booked her husband for abatement of suicide, officials said Saturday.The incident happened on Friday in Kandhla town of the district, where her inlaws' house is.Police said Mallika Begum, who was in her 40s, allegedly committed suicide due to some problems in her family and a case was filed against her husband, Nafees Ahmad, following a complaint by her brother.Her brother, Savaiz, alleged in the complaint that her sister was being harassed by her husband, police said.Nafees and Mallika were married for 22 years, they said.Further investigations into the case are currently underway, officials said. PTI CORR SOMSOM