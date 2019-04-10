Delhi Youth Congress protests over raids against senior party leaders

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Delhi Youth Congress activists Wednesday staged a protest near Income Tax Bhawan here against the alleged politically motivated raids on party leaders under the Narendra Modi government.The protesters were marching from Delhi Congress office towards the Income Tax Bhawan when they were stopped by a police contingent.Delhi Youth Congress (DYC) president Vikas Chhikara said the BJP was using central agencies against the opposition but not against its "corrupt" leaders, he said."Why are they not taking actions against the sons of BJP ministers whose salaries have gone up hundred times in the last five years. There are no CBI and Income Tax (IT) department raids conducted in there offices and residences," Chhikara said. A statement by the DYC said, "The raids by the investigating agencies are to influence the general election".The Income Tax Department Sunday launched pre-dawn raids at 52 locations, including in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, against close aides of MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath and others on charges of tax evasion and hawala transactions, officials had said. NIT PRDPB