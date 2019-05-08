Delhiites continue to reel under sweltering conditions

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Delhiites continued to reel under sweltering conditions on Wednesday with the mercury crossing the 43 degrees Celsius mark in some parts of the city. The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, said a MeT Department official. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, the official said. The Palam observatory registered a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius, while areas under Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 42.1, 42.7 and 43.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity oscillated between 41 and 25 per cent. The MeT Department has forecast mainly clear skies for Thursday with gusty and dust raising winds during the day. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at around 41 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius. PTI PLB PLB SNESNE