Delhiites face traffic snarls during swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Commuters driving through the Central Delhi were stuck in traffic as arterial roads were closed due to the swearing-in of the Narendra Modi cabinet.Traffic snarls were reported on Sardar Patel Marg, Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg owing to the closure of some roads due to VIP movement.Several roads in New Delhi were closed for movement of public between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday.Vijay Chowk to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Vijay chowk and adjoining areas, including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road were closed for public movement.While necessary traffic diversions were made for several roads, Kushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road -- beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards RP Bhawan) saw congestion due to the ceremony, the police said.However, another official said that traffic was heavy owing to peak travel time but things were under control and the waiting time in jams was not much.The swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his Council of Ministers started at 7 pm on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.Modi and his council of ministers were sworn in for a second successive term with 8,000 people packing into the forecourt of the historic British-era presidential palace. PTI NIT SLB SLB DPBDPB