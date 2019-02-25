Delhiites pay lowest power bills among large cities: Sisodia

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Delhiites pay the "lowest" power bills among large cities of the country, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while tabling the Outcome Budget 2018-19 in the Assembly Monday.The national capital has the most progressive tariff structure, rewarding low electricity consumption by providing incentives to consumers, he said.Around 50 per cent of the energy charges are subsidised for domestic consumers consuming up to 400 units by Rs 2 per unit per month by the government."This has benefited over 38 lakh (90 per cent) of all the power consumers in domestic category," Sisodia said.The AAP leader also read out the power tariff of cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Chandigarh, adding the electricity rates in Delhi were "lowest" as compared to these large cities.The Outcome Budget of the power department was based on the assessment of a total of 171 performance indicators that included 71 critical indicators.The report showed 65 per cent of the indicators of the department was "on track". The department's green budget portion highlighted that the city had installed 118 MW capacity of solar power against the target of 150 MW till December 2018.Three waste-to-energy plants at Timarpur-Okhla, Ghazipur and Narela-Bawana with a total capacity of 52 MW are in operation in Delhi, the report added. PTI VIT SRY