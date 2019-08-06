Delhiites wake up to rainy day

(Eds: Correction in intro) New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a rainy Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.The Safdarjung Observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, received 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am. The Palam Observatory received 38.5 mm rainfall. Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rains and thundershowers with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.On Monday, the national capital recorded a low of 27.2 degrees Celsius and a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius. PTI SLB KJ