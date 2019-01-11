Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category

(Eds: Updating with fresh data, info) New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category Friday due to reduced wind speed even as authorities have forecast rainfall in the next couple of days which they said might lower the pollution level.According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 364, which falls in the 'very poor' category.An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.Anand Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka Sector 8, ITO and Mundka recorded 'severe' air quality, while 28 areas recorded 'very poor' air quality and three areas 'poor' air quality, the CPCB said.In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida recorded 'very poor' air quality, while Gurgaon recorded 'poor' air quality, it said.The overall PM2.5 level - fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers - in Delhi was recorded at 246, while the PM10 level was at 396, it said.The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality may improve in the next two days under the influence of light rains which is expected thereafter."The overall air quality over Delhi slipped to very poor range as predicted by SAFAR owing to slowing down of surface winds speed significantly. It will deteriorate further, but to remain in the 'very poor' category with small fluctuations in the next three days if it does not rain. Other meteorological conditions are not favourable although foggy conditions are likely to reduce now," the SAFAR said.Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category Wednesday and Thursday with increased wind speed which helps in cleansing the air. PTI UZM KJ