Delhi's air quality improves after rainfall

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi's air quality Tuesday drastically improved after rainfall washed away the pollutants and brought down the pollution level, authorities said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 119, which falls in the 'moderate' category. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the moderate category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while an AQI between 401 and 500 is 'severe'. On Monday, the air quality was recorded in the poor category. In the National Capital Region, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Greater Noida recorded 'moderate' air quality, the CPCB said. The overall PM 2.5 levels -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in Delhi was 61, while the PM 10 level was 106, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said. The authorities said rainfall washed away the pollutants and brought down the pollution level. The SAFAR said the overall air quality over Delhi was in moderate category. "The AQI is predicted to remain in moderate to poor category in the next three days," it said. The Meteorological Department (Met) said Delhi received 2.4 mm rains in the past 24 hours up to 8.30 am on Tuesday.