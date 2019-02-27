Delhi's air quality improves to 'satisfactory' category due to increased wind speed

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Delhi's air quality improved slightly Wednesday and was recorded in the "satisfactory" category as a result of increased wind speed that helped in the dispersion of pollutants, authorities said.According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 99.An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the "moderate" category, 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", while an AQI between 401 and 500 is considered "severe".In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Greater Noida recorded "satisfactory" air quality, while Faridabad witnessed "moderate" quality air, the CPCB said.The overall PM2.5 levels -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in Delhi was 51, while the PM10 level was 90, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said.The SAFAR too said the overall air quality over Delhi was in the "satisfactory" category."Wind speed is favourable for the dispersion of pollutants. AQI is predicted to increase slightly to 'moderate' by tomorrow. The air quality will remain in 'satisfactory' to 'moderate' category in the next three days," the SAFAR said. Air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category on Tuesday. PTI UZM IJT