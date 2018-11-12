Delhi's air quality on verge of turning severe again: Authorities

(Eds: Updating with fresh data and info) New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Delhi's air quality is on the verge of turning back to severe as the pollution level increased again due to unfavourable meteorological conditions like low wind speed, authorities said Monday. The overall air quality index was recorded at 399 which falls in very poor category, remaining just two points below severe, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board. On Monday, the PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) level was recorded at 265 while the PM10 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometres) was recorded at 461 in Delhi, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board.Nineteen areas in Delhi recorded severe air quality while 18 areas showed very poor air quality, according to the CPCB.Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida and Noida recorded severe air quality while Gurgaon showed improvement in air quality, as it stood in moderate category, according to the CPCB.An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". Satellite images by SAFAR showed moderate stubble burning fire count that is contributing to 7 per cent pollution at PM2.5 in Delhi. Authorities have attributed the dip in air quality to unfavourable weather conditions like low wind speed.The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said it is likely to improve further by tomorrow but will remain in very poor category. "The stubble related impact continue to remain nominal due to slow transport height winds," the SAFAR said. The air quality severely deteriorated on the day after Diwali on Thursday and continued to remain in severe category before showing slight improvement on Saturday. Since then it has been oscillating between very poor and severe. PTI UZM UZM TVSTVS