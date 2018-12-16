Delhi's air quality on verge of turning very poor: Authorities

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The air quality in the national capital is on the verge of turning 'very poor', even as authorities predicted lowering in pollution level with increased wind speed.According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Sunday was 'poor' at 293, just points below the 'very poor' category.An AQI between 100 to 200 comes under 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'."It may improve as wind speed is sufficiently high. Wind speed continued to remain a key factor in improving the air quality after rain washed away pollutants on Thursday. However, other factors are still unfavourable as relative humidity is high. AQI is predicted to remain in poor level," it said.The overall PM2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre) level was recorded at 140 and the PM10 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometre) level at 238, SAFAR said.The national capital recorded its best air quality in the 'moderate' category in over two months on Thursday after rains washed away pollutants before slipping into poor category on Friday.On Sunday, 18 places recorded 'very poor' air quality and 12 recorded 'poor' air quality, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.The neighbouring Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded very poor air quality while Noida and Faridabad recorded 'poor catgory', Grurgaon recorded 'moderate' air quality, according to the CPCB. PTI UZM NSD