Delhi's air quality remains severe due to adverse meteorological conditions

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Delhi's air quality remained severe for a second consecutive day on Thursday due to adverse meteorological conditions and authorities said relief is expected only if "sufficient amount" of rainfall occurs and the air gets cleansed.According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city reached 443, which is in the 'severe' category.Thirty areas in Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality, while three areas gauged 'very poor' air quality, it said.According to the data, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Noida recorded 'severe' air quality.The overall PM2.5 level (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers) in Delhi was recorded at 343 while the PM10 level was at 522, the CPCB said.An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.Wind speed is likely to remain "highly unfavourable" for dispersion of pollutants till Wednesday, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said. According to experts, even healthy people find it hard to breathe when air quality level is in the 'severe' category and doctors advise physical activity to be kept at a minimum.Delhi's air quality was in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday, before deteriorating to 'severe' on Wednesday as it was on Monday.The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said other than surface wind speed, all the rest meteorological factors are likely to be "unfavourable"."In all probability, the AQI is expected to go up further within severe range until tomorrow (Friday) afternoon. Relief is expected only ifsufficient amount of rainfall occurs. Little shower only aggravates thesituation. Authorities have forecast very light rain or drizzle likely towards evening on Saturday and light to moderate rain on Sunday. The SAFAR further said that the winter pre-shower condition which introduces huge amount of moisture with dense fog is responsible for a peak in the current pollution scenario. In a health advisory, it asked city residents not to rely on common dust masks for protection. The agency has advised people to avoid all outdoor activities, including taking walks."If the room has windows, close them. If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option then choose it, avoid burning anything such as wood, candle or even an incense," it said.SAFAR has also recommended frequent wet mopping and using masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators for outdoor activities."Do not rely on dust masks for protection," the advisory stated. PTI UZM UZM TIRTIR