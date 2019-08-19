Delhi's air quality satisfactory

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The national capital's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category on Monday, officials said.The Monday's air quality continued the trend of the past few days when it has been oscillating between 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories, mainly due to widespread rains in the city.On Monday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded air quality index of 81, which falls in the "satisfactory" category, with PM10, carbon monoxide and PM2.5 being the primary pollutants.The capital recorded its air quality in the "good" category for the past two day -- with AQI of 49 on Saturday and 47 on Sunday -- the first time in over two years.On Friday, Delhis AQI stood at 53.An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), a forecasting body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, recorded the air quality in the "satisfactory" category, with AQI of 66 and forecast favourable conditions on Tuesday as well.The city received widespread rains over the last two days, lowering air pollution levels. However, the air quality may deteriorate slightly as not much rainfall is likely over the next two to three days, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said. PTI GVS TIRTIR