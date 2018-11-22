Delhi's air quality shows slight improvement with increased wind speed

(Eds: Updating with fresh info and details) New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement Thursday due to increased wind speed, favourable for dispersion of pollutants, and settled in the poor category, authorities said. The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 273 which falls in the poor category, according to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board.Twelve areas in the national capital recorded 'very poor' air quality while 22 areas recorded 'poor' air quality, the data said. The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 134 and the PM10 level was recorded at 280, it said. Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Gurgaon all recorded 'poor' air quality, the data said. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to improve further until late night. "Thereafter, it is expected to remain in very poor category in the next two to three days. The wind speed was high last night which has declined but it is still moderately and hence favourable for dispersion," SAFAR said in a report.Humidity in the city is high which is slightly unfavourable and stubble fire will have marginal impact, it said. PTI UZM DPB