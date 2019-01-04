Delhi's air quality shows slight improvement with increased wind speed

(Eds: Updating with fresh data and details) New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement on Friday with increased wind speed but remained in the 'very poor' category, authorities said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city reached 386, which is in the 'very poor' category. Eleven areas in Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality, while 25 gauged 'very poor' air quality, it said. Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded 'severe' air quality while Faridabad, Gurgaon and Noida recorded 'very poor' air quality. The overall PM2.5 level (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers) in Delhi was recorded at 237 while the PM10 level was at 370, the CPCB said. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality improved to 'very poor' category from 'severe' since morning, due to an appreciable increase in wind speed to 4.1 km per hour in spite of other adverse meteorological conditions, including dense fog. "It is likely to improve further significantly until tonight and then slowly but will continue to remain in 'very poor' range for the next three days. Rapid improvement is expected only if sufficient amount of rainfall occurs whose probability is less," the SAFAR said. "Little showers with calm winds only aggravate the situation rapidly," it said. As per the SAFAR model, fog intensity is likely to decline with increased gusty winds. "An active western disturbance is very likely to cause fairly widespread moisture intrusion over the northern region, including Delhi, but only after three days when withdrawal is expected," it said. In view of the air quality in Delhi, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) ordered a 24-hour ban on the entry of trucks into the national capital. The entry of trucks to Delhi would be disallowed"from 11 pm on Friday to 11 pm on Saturday in view of the severe pollution in the city, the EPCA instructed authorities. In a letter to the chief secretaries of Delhi and the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, EPCA chief Bhure Lal directed them to stop the entry of truck traffic into the national capital (except essential commodities) during the period. This would be a second time this season that a ban on the entry of trucks would be imposed. Earlier, it was done in November when the deterioration of air quality was observed. PTI UZM UZM SNESNE