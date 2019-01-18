Delhi's air quality slightly improves, CPCB task force recommends intensification of ground level action

(Eds: Combines related stories) New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Delhi's air quality slightly improved with increased wind speed Friday but was recorded in "very poor" category as CPCB-led task force recommended municipal commissioners (MC) and district magistrates (DM) to review ground-level action by their teams on a daily basis and ensure intensified measures. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 394 which falls in the "very poor" category. Lt Governor Anil Baijal Friday reviewed the air pollution situation of Delhi and asked agencies to direct field officers to visit hotspots and heavily penalise instances of burning of waste, polluting units and dust-generating activities. In view of the spike of pollution level in the national capital, the Central Pollution Control Board-led task force recommended that municipal commissioners and district magistrates review ground-level action by their teams on daily basis and ensure intensified measures. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'. The CPCB said as many as 11 areas recorded "severe" air quality and 18 "very poor" air quality. In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded "severe" air quality, while Faridabad, Gurgaon and Noida recorded "very poor" air quality, it said. The overall PM2.5 level, fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers, in Delhi was 252, while the PM10 level was 385, it said. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality has improved to "very poor" category from "severe" since morning due to an appreciable increase in wind speed to 3.8 kmph despite other adverse meteorological conditions, including dense fog. "It is likely to improve marginally and slowly but the AQI is expected to remain in very poor range for next three days. An active western disturbance is very likely to cause fairly widespread of moisture intrusion over northern Indian region, including Delhi," the SAFAR said. "If it results in sufficient amount of rain then rapid improvement (in air quality) to poor is expected. Else pre-shower conditions or little shower only aggravates the situation. Dense to very dense fog will continue at isolated places over Delhi which is not good for air quality as it will resist pollutants to mix vertically," the SAFAR said. Baijal chaired a meeting with Delhi government officials and EPCA chairperson and other municipal authorities. He asked the Delhi government to ensure greening of areas where waste has been lifted to control dust pollution. "To control air pollution, night patrolling need to be conducted by teams comprising representatives from MCDs, Revenue department, DPCC. Industrial associations/market traders associations, citizen groups are to be sensitized," he said in a statement. Baijal chaired a meeting today at Raj Niwas convened by Chairman, EPCA to review air pollution, waste managment and sealing of industries operating in non-conforming areas like Narela, Bawana, Mundka and adjoining areas. The meeting was attended by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain, and EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal. Baijal also directed PWD and MCDs to ensure greening of areas from where waste has been lifted to control dust pollution. He also directed DJB to ensure drinking water supply at industrial areas. Baijal was further apprised that 41,580 MT solid waste/industrial wastes has been collected from Narela and Bawana area. Also, DPCC has issued 230 show cause notices in Narela and Bawana area and imposed Rs 1.825 crore of penalties and received an amount of Rs. 82.50 lakh. The DSIIDC has inspected 3817 units in Narela and Bawana area and issued notices to 867 defaulters. It was also informed that 21,960 non-permissible industries operating in residential and non-conforming areas have been closed in Step I by municipal bodies. In Step II, 30,000 similar units operating illegally in residential and non-conforming areas will be closed. It was further informed that out of 1467 industries, 1297 industries have been converted into PNG and 170 industries have been closed for non-conversion to PNG. Environmental Marshalls have attended 15556 no. of incidents and settled 14310 incidents at site. The task force sought daily action taken report to CPCB and Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority. The IMD informed the task force that the air quality will gradually improve and rain and higher wind speeds are expected Monday. In view of this, the task force opined that there is no need to invoke additional measures. However, measures already in force must be intensified by implementing agencies particularly in the areas(Bawana, Mundka, Nehru Nagar, R.K. Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad,Gurugram) which showed higher levels of pollution. "Construction and demolition activity, open dumping and burning of municipal solid waste, traffic congestion, which have been extensively reported by field teams, may require special attention," it recommended. Similar actions may be taken in other adjoining areas of Delhi like Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Jhajjar. A study said about 3 per cent of the people surveyed do not understand the meaning of 'Air Quality Index' and do not know when it is termed as 'good', 'poor', or 'severe'. The study conducted by United Residents Joint Action (URJA), a collective of the city's resident welfare associations (RWAs) and ARK foundation, was conducted among residents in 10 polluted areas in Delhi. Delhi's air quality was recorded in severe category on Thursday and slightly improved on Friday to very poor category. PTI UZM AAR