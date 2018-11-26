Delhi's air quality slips to 'very poor', two areas severe

(Eds: Updating with fresh inputs) New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi's air quality slipped back to 'very poor' category due to reduced wind speed as authorities warned of further deterioration in the next two days, officials said. The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 343 -- in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).Anand Vihar and Mundaka recorded 'severe' air quality. The AQI in 31 areas was registered in the 'very poor' category, the data said.The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 194, and the PM10 level was recorded at 354.In the NCR region, Ghaziabad recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 415 which falls in the 'severe' category. Faridabad and Noida's air quality was registered in the 'very poor' category. Gurgaon recorded 'poor' air quality, according to the CPCB data.An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality will remain in the 'very poor' category amid a gradual increase in the pollution level for the next two days."The increase can be attributed to decline in wind speed as compared to the past two days. Tomorrow sky is likely to be hazy/cloudy (not good for aq). All other meteorological factors are unfavourable and likely to remain so at least for the next 2 days. The contribution from stubble biomass has almost seized," the report said. PTI UZM KJ