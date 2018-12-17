Delhi's air quality very poor, authorities forecast further dip; CPCB sends notices to agencies

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Monday with authorities forecasting further deterioration, even as pollution watchdog CPCB sent notices to 13 enforcement agencies including the NHAI and the DMRC directing them to address complaints on pollution activities within 24 hours.The Central Pollution Control Board directed the agencies to submit weekly report on the action taken and also address complaints received through social media in minimum possible time.The overall air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was 336, which falls in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB data.An AQI between 100 to 200 comes under 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality of Delhi slipped into the 'very poor' category Monday and the pollution level is expected to rise further."The air quality will remain in the 'very poor' category only for next three days with incremental changes. Other meteorological factors are not favourable for dispersing pollution," the SAFAR said. The overall PM2.5 level (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometer) was recorded at 169 and the PM10 level at 298, it said.On Sunday, while the Nehru Nagar area saw severe pollution levels, 25 places in the national capital recorded 'very poor' category air and five places came under 'poor' category, the CPCB said. Neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida recorded 'very poor' air quality, while in Faridabad, it was in the 'poor' category. In Gurgaon, the air pollution level was 'moderate', it added. CPCB chairperson S P S Parihar shot separate notices to 13 public bodies -- the UP Pollution Control Board, Delhi Traffic Police, NHAI, DMRC, DPCC, NDMC, DDA, Delhi Transport Department, PWD, EDMC, Haryana SPCB, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and SDMC. He has asked them to acknowledge the complaint and inform the complainant about the action take with a copy to the CPCB, using the same media through which the complaint was received. The enforcement authorities were also directed on Monday to address the complaints received through social media in minimum possible time "but not later than 24 hours of receiving the complaint". The agencies have also been directed to submit weekly report on action taken on complaint received through social media every Monday before 2 pm. The CPCB directed ensuring immediate nomination of another officer in case of change of duty of nodal officer. The CPCB has sought compliance to the directions within three days. Last month, the CPCB directed public and enforcement agencies to immediately join social media platforms on which citizens can lodge their complaints on pollution directly, noting that actions of these bodies have been "inadequate". The CPCB on November 1 put up guidelines for the public to file complaints of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on its social media page, official website and through its Sameer app. Delhi has been battling alarming levels of pollution for over two months with the air quality oscillating between 'poor' and 'severe' categories. PTI UZM TDS TDS TIRTIR