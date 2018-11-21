Delhi's air quality 'very poor', four areas record 'severe' pollution: Authorities

(Eds: Updating with fresh data, info) /RNew Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Delhi's overall air quality was in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday with four areas in the city recording 'severe' pollution due to low wind speed, authorities said.According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 373, which falls in the 'very poor' category.Anand Vihar, Nehru Nagar, Mundka and Wazirpur, all recorded 'severe' air quality, while 30 areas recorded 'very poor' air quality, it said.At 392, the overall air quality of Greater Noida was the worst in the National Capital Region (NCR), just points below 'severe' category. Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad too recorded 'very poor' overall air quality.On Wednesday, the PM2.5 particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre level was recorded at 240, while the PM10 level was recorded at 389, CPCB data said.According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), air quality in the national capital is expected to remain in the 'very poor' category for the next two to three days."At present, winds are unfavourable for dispersion which allows pollutants to accumulate. Humidity is still high which is unfavourable," the SAFAR said in its report.Fire counts from stubble burning declined and will have a marginal impact, it added.Authorities are mulling to use artificial rain to clear the toxic air but cloud seeding would require certain meteorological conditions which are currently not favourable. PTI UZM KJ