Delhi's budget is meant for every section of the society: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

(Eds: Adding inputs) New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said the budget presented by his government is meant for every section of the society and asserted that the economy of Delhi is booming at a time when other states are grappling with difficulties.Talking to reporters after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the budget for 2019-20 in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party government presented its first budget of Rs 30,000 crore which has now grown to 60,000 crore, showing "good health" of Delhi's finances. Kejriwal said this is the last budget that was presented by his government as Delhi will be going to polls next year."This budget is for everyone - rich, poor, students, teachers, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and students. We have taken care of everyone," he told reporters.Kejriwal said his government had stopped corruption in the Delhi Jal Board which was under financial crunch. Despite providing subsidy in water bills, the DJB, which was under financial crunch, is doing well now, he said.He said that even the power discoms, which were facing financial issues earlier, are doing well despite electricity subsidy."Only Delhi's economy is booming at a time when other states grappling with issues. Delhiites are getting opportunities. "People questioned whether we would be able to run a government when we started but we have proved we can run a government. We are ready to teach BJP and Congress on how to run a government," Kejriwal told reporters.Kejriwal said Sisodia, in his budget speech, spoke about the promises that had been made in the manifesto, and claimed "it was the first time any party was talking about its manifesto". Sisodia spoke about the promises that were fulfilled. He said those that were unfulfilled were due to central government's interference, he said.The chief minister also used the occasion to repeat that the biggest challenge in front of them has been that Delhi is a half state. "The biggest challenge in front of us is Delhi LG and central government," he said.When questioned why there were no deadlines mentioned for projects, Sisodia said, "The deadline of all the projects is one year. Next year we will get a new manifesto". PTI SLB SLB TDSTDS