Delhi's first animal welfare policy calls for birth control of monkeys

New Delhi, Jan 9(PTI) Birth control of monkeys, a revised regime for sterilisation of stray dogs and electronic chips to identify owners of deserted pets and cattle are some of the measures that Delhi government's first policy on animal welfare recommends.The 'animal health and welfare policy 2018', which also proposed a cowshed at Ghumanhera where cows will be kept along with elderly people in a unique coexistence, was Wednesday discussed in a meeting attended by Development Minister Gopal Rai."There was no such policy before to consider the animal welfare in entirety covering issuing like menace caused by monkeys and stray dogs. We aim to keep this policy open ended so that it is updated from time to time," Rai told reporters after a meeting with department officials, animal welfare groups and veterinary experts.The policy suggests tagging pets and cattle with electronic chips so that there owners could be identified and further steps could be taken, the minister said.The policy provides for undertaking monkey birth control programme under animal birth control (ABC) initiatives. It observes that sterilisation of stray dogs under the ABC programme in Delhi through NGOs is not as per expectations."It should be further re-evaluated for its shortcomings and necessary measures should be taken to strengthen it," says the policy draft.Strengthening infrastructure through a network of veterinary hospitals, polyclinics, aviaries, helpline for distressed animal and birds and ambulance service are other measures that the policy recommends.As per the policy, animal health and veterinary services will be strengthened through 24x7 operational polyclinics in all districts. The needs of birds will also be taken care at district-level aviaries.A veterinary hospital that will be operational round the clock will be inaugurated at Tis Hazari on January 16.It has been suggested that the Animal Husbandry unit of Development Department should be named as Animal Health and Welfare Department, Rai said.He said under the policy efforts will made to make Delhi rabies free through an effective check on stray dog menace.Setting up 12 check posts and quarantine facilites at the borders of Delhi are part of the policy."Our successful intervention in cases of bird flu and glanders noticed in Delhi ensured that human population was not affected," Rai said.