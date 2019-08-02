Delhi's food & civil supplies minister reviews tomato, onion prices

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday reviewed the retail prices of tomato and onion in the city.Tomato prices in the national capital had increased from Rs 40-Rs 50 a kg to nearly Rs 90 a kg over the past few days.According to the government, the retail prices of tomatoes have started showing a downward trend. The supplies of tomato have increased from Himachal Pradesh, it said."Supplies from southern states have also commenced and tomato supplies from Maharashtra's Nasik are expected to start from mid-August," the government said in a statement.Senior officers of the department told the minister during a meeting that these supplies will further help reduce retail tomato prices in Delhi.The retail prices of onions and pulses were also reviewed. Agencies concerned informed that retail prices of these commodities are under check and no abnormal rise in their retail prices is expected in near future.Hussain also directed the agencies to take effective action against hoarding activity."He directed the food and civil supplies commissioner to convene weekly meetings of stakeholders to ensure that prices of tomatoes, onions, pulses and other commodities are stable and under control," the government statement added. PTI BUN BUN TIRTIR