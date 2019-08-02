Delhi's IIC goes solar, to annually save 63 tonne carbon emissions, Rs 11 lakh in power bill

New Delhi, Aug 2(PTI) Delhi's India International Centre, one of the country's premier cultural institutions, went green on Friday with the unveiling of a 70-KW solar rooftop plant that will help it save 63 tonne carbon emissions and up to Rs 11 lakh in power bill per annum.The solar plant was set up by the Tata Solar Power under its corporate social responsibility with a cost of around Rs 30 lakh."The rooftop solar plant will be operated by Tata Solar Power free of cost for next five years," Tata Power Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha said at a ceremony to inaugurate the plant."The project entails energy efficiency of 90.000 KWh annually, reducing carbon emissions by 63 tonne besides helping India International Centre to save Rs 11 lakh annually in their electricity bill," Sinha said.The unique parabolic design of the building's rooftop posed a challenge before the engineering team of Tata Power Solar so the rooftop mounting was planned in an unconventional manner, company officials said.Speaking on the occasion IIC President NN Vohra thanked Tata Power Solar and its engineers for the solar plant.Centre director Kailash Nath Shrivastava said the India International Centre is taking initial steps towards using green energy and this association with Tata Power Solar showcases its commitment to promote clean energy.The idea of the India International Centre was mooted by then Vice President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan and John D. Rockefeller III in 1958. The Centre's building was inaugurated by Dr S Radhakrishnan. then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, John D. Rockefeller III in 1962. PTI VIT VIT TIRTIR