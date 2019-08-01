Delhi's minorities body rejects BJP MP claim that mosque, graveyard encroached on govt land

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Delhi Minorities Commission has rejected BJP MP Parvesh Verma's claims that mosques and graveyards have come up on government land here, with a fact-finding committee concluding that the list was prepared in a careless manner to spoil the social atmosphere in the city.The DMC fact-finding committee report also concluded that there is prima facie grounds for registering an FIR against Verma for "targeting" a particular community and "spoiling" communal harmony through his allegations.The committee, led by social activist Owais Sultan, said it found no substance in Verma's claim that 54 mosques and graveyards were allegedly constructed on government land, especially in his West Delhi parliamentary constituency."The list of mosques, graveyards and Madrasas was prepared in a very careless and non-serious manner to spoil the social atmosphere," Sultan said."No mosques, graveyards or Madrasas was found constructed on government land," he said.Verma had recently claimed that mosques and graveyards were mushrooming on government land and met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and handed over a list of 54 such alleged illegal structures in the city. He had demanded immediate action in this regard.Taking cognisance of Verma's charge, the DMC had up the fact-finding committee.The committee's report was submitted to DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan recently and was released at the DMC office here on Thursday.Khan said the charge by Verma is "incorrect" as shown in the report which also probed records of mosques and graveyards cited by Verma.He said the report will be submitted to the Lt Governor and other authorities. PTI VIT SLB SLB TIRTIR