Delhi's pollution rises, CPCB lashes out at civic bodies over failure to timely address complaints

(Eds: Combining related stories) New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Delhi's air quality Wednesday deteriorated to very poor category due to decreased wind speed even as the Central Pollution Control Board charged the DDA and civic bodies of Delhi and Gurgaon of failing to timely redress air pollution complaints. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 379, which falls in the 'very poor' category. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 'severe'. In four different notices issued to the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation Gurgaon, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, CPCB chairperson S P S Parihar said it is the responsibility of the concerned public agencies to take measures to mitigate the air pollution issues in a time-bound manner. "The EDMC was asked to address complaints within 24 hours of receipt but it is noticed that out of 1,126 complaints forwarded by the CPCB Sammer app 919 complaints were resolved (but not within stipulated time duration of 24 hours and without documentary evidence uploaded against all complaints)," Parihar said in the notice. He also noted that a large number of complaints received through the social media accounts of the CPCB were not resolved. "It is noticed that there are 123 complaints forwarded by CPCB social media account, out of which only two complaints were resolved. Only 15 complaints have been attended but not resolved and 106 complaints are still unattended to," the notice to EDMC said. In its notice to the SDMC, the CPCB said it was noticed that out of 2,315 complaints forwarded by the CPCB Sammer app, 1,813 complaints were resolved (but not within stipulated time duration of 24 hours and without documentary evidence uploaded against all complaints). "It is noticed that there are 205 complaints forwarded by CPCB social media account, out of which only 55 complaints were resolved. Only 34 complaints have been attended but not resolved and 116 complaints are still unattended to," the notice to the SDMC said. In the notice to the DDA, the CPCB said it was seen that out of 309 complaints forwarded by the CPCB Sammer app, 104 complaints were resolved (but not within stipulated time duration of 24 hours and without documentary evidence uploaded against all complaints). "It is noticed that there are 13 complaints forwarded by the CPCB social media account, out of which only 3 complaints were resolved. Only 8 complaints have been attended but not resolved and 2 complaints are still unattended to," the notice to the DDA said. In the notice to the Municipal Corporation Gurgaon, the CPCB said it was seen that out of 261 complaints forwarded by the CPCB Sammer app, 138 complaints were resolved (but not within stipulated time duration of 24 hours and without documentary evidence uploaded against all complaints). "It is noticed that there are 145 complaints forwarded by CPCB social media account, out of which only 7 complaints were resolved. Only 57 complaints have been attended but not resolved and 81 complaints are still unattended to," the notice to Municipal Corporation Gurgaon said. Parihar directed the bodies to show cause as to why prosecution should not be initiated against the commissioners of the SDMC, EDMC, MCG and DDA Vice Chairman for failing to timely redress air pollution complaints. In its notice to the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP), the CPCB said it was observed that out of 429 complaints forwarded by the CPCB Sammer app, 213 complaints were resolved (but not within stipulated time duration of 24 hours and without documentary evidence uploaded against all complaints). "It is noticed that there are 80 complaints forwarded by CPCB social media account, out of which only 28 complaints were resolved. Only 49 complaints have been attended but not resolved and 3 complaints are still unattended to," the notice to the DTP said. The city's air quality was severe till Sunday but with improved wind speed of 20 km/hr, the air quality significantly improved and was recorded in 'poor' category, authorities said. But on Wednesday, the air quality again deteriorated as the wind speed dropped. As many as 14 areas recorded 'severe' air quality and 17 very poor air quality, the CPCB said. In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad recorded severe air quality while Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon and Greater Noida recorded ' very poor' air quality, it said. The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in Delhi was at 250, while the PM10 level 400, it said. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality index over Delhi was "very poor" after a short spell of "poor" days. "Other weather conditions remain more or less same except that wind speed decreased from 5.3 kmph to 2.5 kmph. Since the speed drop is substantial, it has slowed down the dispersion significantly. The AQI will continue to remain in very poor category in next three days," the SAFAR said.