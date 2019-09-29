Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital to get 362-bad trauma centre, Kejriwal lays foundation stone

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a new 362-bed trauma centre at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.The trauma centre will have ICU and emergency beds, and six operation theatres and is expected to be ready in 18 months."We have saved Rs 190 crore in just one project (the trauma centre). If I use this money to make medicines, treatment and tests free for the people of Delhi, is it wrong? The Opposition claims we are wasting money by providing free healthcare to people," he said in a tweet. Asserting that the Delhi's healthcare model is being built upon that of the Denmark, Kejriwal said, "There has been a massive expansion in the health infrastructure in Delhi in various levels.""The dispensaries in Delhi were in adverse conditions, and people had to rush and crowd the big hospitals for simple medical conditions, which is why the Delhi government has constructed 200 'Mohalla' clinics and construction 200 more clinics will be completed in another 10-15 days. Construction of 300 additional Mohalla clinics is being carried out and will be completed by December," he added. PTI GJS BUN AMP SOMSOM