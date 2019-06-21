Delhi's Seemapuri to get 2,000 CCTV cameras: Minister

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Friday inaugurated the work of installing CCTV cameras in the Seemapuri Assembly constituency under a flagship project of the AAP government. He said around 2,000 CCTV cameras, 500 in each ward, will be installed in the constituency.The minister said though many attempts were made to stall the project, the city government was committed to fulfilling its promises.The project to install CCTV cameras across the national capital was one of the key poll promises of the Delhi government, but it got delayed due to differences with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the work would start on June 8. He said the tender for installing 1.40 lakh CCTV camera had been passed and a survey completed for 70,000 cameras.Under the project, around 2.8 lakh cameras will be installed in all 70 assembly constituencies, government schools and buses. The project is likely to be completed by December, the chief minister had said. PTI GVS SRY