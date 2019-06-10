Delhi's social welfare minister reviews pending projects

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Monday reviewed pending projects of his department and issued direction for expediting the work.The renovation of a beggars home at Lampur, aimed to decongest the Asha Kiran Complex for mentally-disabled persons, is stuck in limbo. Since the minister's last visit, the project has been pending with the Public Works Department. The minister Monday issued directions to expedite the work and complete it within the stipulated time.PWD officials gave a comprehensive powerpoint presentation for the Lampur project to the minister who asked them to submit the estimates within the next 10 days."The department will approve the project once it gets the finance approval. The process of tendering will take place in the next few days," an official statement said. Pending projects related to construction of "old-age homes in Sector 4, Rohini," have been discussed in detail. All agencies have assured that all formalities and paper work will be completed within 15 days, it said. PTI GVS NSDNSD