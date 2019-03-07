Delhi's unauthorized colonies: Cabinet nod for panel to suggest process for conferring ownership

/RNew Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Centre Thursday approved a proposal to constitute a committee to recommend process for conferring ownership or transfer rights to residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi.The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Cabinet approves proposal to constitute a committee to recommend process for conferring ownership or transfer rights to residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi," the government said in a statement.There are over 1,650 unauthorised colonies in the national capital where migrant population plays a vital role in deciding the fate of any political party during elections. PTI BUN GVS