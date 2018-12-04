Delhi's 'Wonders of the World' park project was born out of 'filmy' idea: Commissioner

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The idea for the proposed 'Wonders of the World' theme park in south Delhi where sculptures made of industrial and other kinds of waste would be installed, was born thanks to a Bollywood film, a top official of the area's civic body Tuesday said. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation is building the park, spread over five acres at Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van near Sarai Kale Khan. "In Bollywood film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', Kota's Wonders of the World Park has been featured. We saw the scene and it triggered an idea. So, we sent a team to Kota to examine it, so as to replicate it," South Delhi Municipal Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel told reporters. Goel earlier presented the SDMC's budget for 2019-20, and in his speech also mentioned about the park project. "About 90 tonne of industrial and other kinds of waste would be required, which has been collected from different departments of the SDMC. It will be another great sightseeing place for people in Delhi," he said. However, the original idea was to get the replica of the seven wonders of the world, built with "brick and mortar. "But, the idea germinated after we saw the movie, so one can say it was a filmy idea," he said with a smile. The seven wonders are - Great Pyramid of Giza (Egypt), Eiffel Tower (Paris), Leaning Tower of Pisa (Italy), Statue of Liberty (the US), Christ the Redeemer (Brazil), Colossuem (Italy) and Taj Mahal (India). The waste-to-art project is likely to be completed by January, he said. The seven wonders park in Rajastan's Kota is built on the banks of Kishore Sagar Lake, a popular tourist destination. However, the replicas at the park there are not made of waste. PTI KND RCJ