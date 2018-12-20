Deliver good governance: Rajasthan CM to officials

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday asked officials to deliver good governance and provide financial assistance under public welfare schemes to beneficiaries.Gehlot asaid corruption will not be tolerated at any level in the government.The chief minister was chairing a meeting of senior officials of various departments at his office in the Secretariat here.The Congress's manifesto was prepared keeping public sentiments in the centre and the promises made to the people in it will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner, he said. The chief minister asked the officials to prepare a roadmap to fulfil the promises made to the people.He also directed them to ensure proper supply to urea to farmers and gave necessary directions to officials to coordinate with their counterpart at the Centre for the supply of urea. Chief secretary DB Gupta, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and other senior officials were present in the meeting. PTI SDA ANBANB