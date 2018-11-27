Dell EMC, Lavelle Networks partner to deliver next-gen network in APAC

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Dell EMC and Indian tech firm Lavelle Networks Tuesday announced their partnership for delivering a networking platform to meet customer requirements in the Asia Pacific region. Dell EMC will provide infrastructure solutions enabling Lavelle Networks to deliver SDN architecture to customers in the Asia Pacific region, a statement said. By integrating Lavelle Networks' SDN technology with solutions from Dell EMC, industrial and commercial customers now have access to a next-generation WAN (wide area network) technologies, it added. This partnership will also strengthen Lavelle Networks' go-to-market strategy by leveraging Dell EMC's global supply chain and customer base, it added. So far, Lavelle Networks has already closed a deal of more than USD 80,000 with a top finance company through this partnership, the statement said. PTI SR SHW MRMR