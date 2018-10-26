Dell EMC Powers up Channel Marketing With Inaugural Partner Marketing Summit in Vietnam

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Over 100 channel partner attendees gathered for the inaugural gathering in Da Nang, Vietnam to exchange best practice on effective marketing Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Over 100 marketers from channel partner companies were joined by Dell EMCs Global & Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) marketing leadership for three days of networking and ideas exchange around channel marketing Dell EMC India partner wins Excellence in Digital Marketing Innovation and Excellence in Marketing Impact to Business For the first time in Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), Dell EMC brought together its channel marketers at its inaugural partner marketing summit, SPARK. The three-day event saw over 100 channel marketers from across different partner types distributor, titanium, platinum, and authorized resellers gathered together, alongside Dell EMCs global and regional marketing leadership. Held between 2th to 5th October 2018 in Da Nang, Vietnam, SPARK comprised a dynamic line-up of regional industry figures, as well as marketing agency partners all under one roof to capitalize on opportunities for channel marketing excellence within the industry. Anchored by insightful keynotes, roundtables, breakout tracks and an all-women panel discussion on 'How is Marketing in B2B evolving?', attendees heard from KarinneBrannigan, Senior Vice President of Marketing for APJ at Dell EMC who spoke of Dell Technologies strategy and joint marketing transformation with partners. Guest speaker Paul Muller, Co-Founder, Denting the Universe, also addressed attendees on how brands can create and execute effective sales programs. Attendees also benefited from best practice sharing sessions by Dells channel and digital marketing teams. These activities culminated with a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of Dell EMCs APJ channel marketers at the Gala Dinner & Awards Night. Team Computers from India was one of the partners who won awards for Excellence in Marketing Impact to Business for driving for driving highest ROI from their MDF programs and Redington India won Excellence in Marketing Innovation for driving innovations & improvisations in their marketing program for Optiplex All in One resulting in over-achieving sell targets. SPARK was a great first for Dell EMC to spearhead conversations on effective marketing and deeper engagement with our partner marketing community, said KarinneBrannigan, Senior Vice President of Marketing, APJ, Dell EMC. Channel is a very important go-to-market strategy for us, marketing becomes critical. It has been an inspiring three days hearing feedback and best practices from our partner and distributor marketers in growing the channel business. We want to continue to empower our partners with the knowledge, tools and information to help them understand the strength of Dell Technologies portfolio of brands and in turn, build stronger and more sustainable brands for their organizations. As our partners continue to work to grow their business within the Dell EMC Partner Program, marketing is an important aspect of that growth. We are committed to supporting our partners growth not only by enabling them to offer transformation solutions but also by enabling their sales and positioning to reflect that innovation, said SudipSaha, Senior Director, APJ Partner Marketing, Dell EMC. We are energized by the many insightful conversations at SPARK, and look forward to continue working collectively with our partners to seize opportunities in the market, and win together. The Dell EMC Partner Program has been instrumental in ensuring profitability and scale for all our partners across the globe and marketing is an important part of it. Platforms like SPARK is a great way to connect, share and spark conversation with our partner ecosystem to help them educate on the future of digital transformation. We are committed to supporting our partners to be innovative and agile in their transformation journey, said Anil Sethi, Vice President & General Manager, Channels India, Dell EMC. About Dell EMC Dell EMC, a part of Dell Technologies, enables organizations to modernize, automate and transform their data center using industry-leading converged infrastructure, servers, storage, and data protection technologies. This provides a trusted foundation for businesses to transform IT, through the creation of a hybrid cloud, and transform their business through the creation of cloud-native applications and big data solutions. Dell EMC services customers across 180 countries including 98 percent of the Fortune 500 with the industrys most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from edge to core to cloud. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Over 100 channel marketers attended the first APJ Dell EMC Partner Marketing Summit 2018, SPARK PWRPWR