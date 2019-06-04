Dell, Jeep, LIC most-trusted brands in India: Report

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Laptop brand Dell has emerged as the most-trusted brand in the country followed by automobile firm Jeep and insurance behemoth LIC, the only Indian company to feature in the top-seven brands, according to a report. E-commerce giant Amazon and Apple iPhone secured fourth and fifth positions, respectively, TRA's Brand Trust Report 2019 said. South Korean brands Samsung in the mobile phone category and LG for television took the fifth and the sixth positions, respectively. Aviva Life Insurance, Maruti Suzuki and State Bank of India are placed on eighth, ninth and tenth positions, respectively, in the brand trust report. Twenty-three Tata group brands, the largest, figures among the top 1,000 brands in India's Most Trusted Brands list. This is followed by Godrej, which has 15 brands, Amul with 11 brands and Samsung with 8 brands, figuring in the most-trusted brands list. Among India's 1,000 most-trusted brands, the categories with the maximum brands were food and beverage and fast-moving consumer goods contributing to 26.8 per cent of the total brands in the listings. Over 2,315 respondents participated in the survey conducted by TRA Research across 16 cities and its findings have been compiled in The Brand Trust Report 2019. PTI SVK HRS