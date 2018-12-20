Dell Unites Industry Voices to Foster a Diverse and Inclusive Work Environment

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, December 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Dell aims at developing cohesive, collaborative and an inclusive work environment for everyone as a mean of driving continued growthDell, as part of its Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, organized an event titled 'Rising above unconscious biases' to showcase different aspects of unconscious biases through innovative storytelling. The event used an unorthodox medium of 'Theatre for Learning' wherein a series of one-act theatre plays were curated and enacted by Leo Girl Productions. The occasion aimed at raising awareness and throwing light on the critical behaviour patterns that affect gender equality and people with disabilities at workplaces. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617893/Dell_EMC_Logo.jpg )Speaking on diversity and unconscious biases, Sheenam Ohrie, Vice President, Enterprise, Data and Mobile Engineering, Dell Digital, said, "At Dell, diversity and inclusion is a business imperative and is supported by multiple initiatives. We have established a unique platform to share varied perspectives and forge a strong voice to address inclusion in a collaborative manner. Understanding and managing sub-conscious biases is an essential part of building diverse and high-performing organizations. This is an attempt to take inclusion to the next value level. We believe that by helping people recognize latent beliefs and perceptions, we can take a brighter step towards an 'EQUAL' and inclusive society."Shalini Sarawathi, Bangalore's renowned blade-runner and the guest of honour, was part of the distinguished panel, which came together to deliberate on the issue of unconscious biases at workplace. Sharing her thoughts on the subject, Shalini said, "Dell has initiated a relevant campaign around the D&I and gender issues, which is critical and important for all corporates in present times. To ensure inclusivity and an environment of equal opportunity, we should rise up from our unconscious biases and empower all employees, especially the differently-abled ones. There is no dream that can't be achieved with passion, determination and will power. I thank Dell for starting a conversation around this important issue; I sincerely hope it can be taken forward through more such events and platforms."Dell has a multi-prong strategy for diversity and inclusion worldwide. Apart from being a global technology leader, Dell provides equal opportunities to employees and amongst other inclusion facets, considers people with special abilities an integral part of the system. Dell has in place global frameworks and programs such as MARC (Many Advocating Real Change), Digital Futures, Women in Action, DWEN (Dell Women Entrepreneur Network), among others to foster a diverse and inclusive work environment.About Dell Inc. Dell Inc., a part of Dell Technologies, provides customers of all sizes - including 99 percent of the Fortune 500 - with a broad, innovative portfolio from edge to core to cloud. Dell Inc. comprises Dell client as well as Dell EMC infrastructure offerings that enable organizations to modernize, automate and transform their data center while providing today's workforce and consumers what they need to securely connect, produce, and collaborate from anywhere at any time. Source: Dell Technologies PWRPWR