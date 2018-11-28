De'Longhi Group partners with Orient Electric

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Italy-based small appliances maker De'Longhi Group has partnered with Orient Electric and aims to bring India among its top 10 emerging markets in the next five years. De'Longhi Group owns brands as De'Longhi, Kenwood and Braun.As per the agreement, Orient Electric, a CK Birla group firm, would have exclusive rights to market and sell these three brands in India. The company is looking at the fast growing premium home appliances segment here in the metro and tier II markets driven by rise in disposable income and aspirations. "Appliances market in India is poised for significant growth and premiumisation. We believe that our brands and current product selection will cater to a wide spectrum of consumers in India," said De'Longhi Group MEIA V-P Commercial Tunc Gencoglu.He said eventually he expects India to be among its top 10 emerging markets in the next five years. The company would have De'Longhi brand in the instant 'Bean to Cup' coffee segment, while Kenwood would be in the kitchen machines, food processors and blenders segment. Braun will be in the hand blender and iron segments in the market.Orient Electric would import the entire range from De'Longhi Group's global factories and distribute them through its own channels to various multibrand outlets, online channels besides its own retail network.Initially, Orient Electric would focus on its own brand stores, shop-in-shop in large format stores and online channels.Presently, Orient Electric has around 11 exclusive brand outlets and has plans to add more in it.Orient Electric has a distribution network covering over 1,00,000 retail outlets and a service network with reach in 320 cities.Presently, it gets around 75 per cent revenue from electrical consumer durables and rest 25 per cent from lighting & switchgear segment. PTI KRH KRH ANUANU