Demand for establishment of legislature in Dadra and Nagar Haveli raised in LS

(Eds: Adding more info in para 9) New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar, Thursday demanded establishment of a legislature in the Union Territory.Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, he said a standing committee report is already there on the issue."I would urge the central government to act on that report. The proposal is pending," he said, adding that in terms of population and revenue, Dadra and Nagar Haveli should get a legislature.BJP MP Tapir Gao asked the government to work on an alternative funding mechanism for development of Arunachal Pradesh.He said due to objections by China, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank do not provide funds for infrastructure development in the state."We need an alternate funding for infrastructure development," he said.Further during the Zero Hour, when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Santosh Kumar of the JD(U) to raise his issue, Santosh Pandey from the BJP stood up by mistake and started speaking.Pandey was immediately prompted by Kumar.TMCs Mahua Moira sought details about the money spent on advertisements given by the government and public sector undertakings to media houses."Five of the largest news media organisations in this country areeither owned or indirectly debted to one person. He is the richest Indian. He is an associate who is on the board of the largest telecom venture," she said.Congress MP Anto Antony asked the government to take urgent steps to stop the unethical practice of withholding of students' certificates by educational institutions. PTI RR CS CS DIVDIV