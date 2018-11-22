Demarcation of ridge: NGT directs Delhi govt's revenue secretary to appear before it

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government's Revenue Secretary to appear before it on December 19 to apprise it of the details of land in Southern Ridge here.A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore noted inconsistencies in details being given to it about the total area in the ridge ie. the area specifically demarcated by erection of pillars and the area which is being handed over to the Forest Department."Even the affidavits filed by different departments, from time to time, do not fully reconcile. Therefore, it is necessary to summon Secretary, Department of Revenue and the Secretary Department of Forest, Government of Delhi on the next date of hearing."They are directed to come fully prepared in respect of the present case, along with all the relevant documents in respect of the total area, the measurements done, demarcation by way of erection of pillars and the possession of land actually handed over," the bench said.The NGT directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Delhi chief secretary through e-mail for information and that the aforesaid officials must attend the tribunal on the next date of hearing without default.The green panel had earlier directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to file an affidavit stating how much time would be needed to take the possession of demarcated forest land in the Southern Ridge area here.The matter is posted for hearing on December 19. The tribunal was hearing a bunch of pleas field by South Delhi resident Sonya Ghosh and others against encroachments on forest land in the Southern Ridge area and seeking their removal. The green panel had earlier rapped the Delhi government for its "casual" approach in demarcation of forest land in the Southern Ridge area here and directed it to complete the exercise. It had warned that in case the order was not complied with, disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against the officials concerned and a cost of Rs 2 lakh would be paid by each respondent, particularly Revenue Department and Department of Forest. The NGT had earlier directed the Delhi government to adhere to the time schedule and expeditiously carry out demarcation of the area falling within their limits. It had said the city government was frustrating the orders of the green panel on one pretext or another and showing "disdainful conduct" in the matter. PTI PKS RT