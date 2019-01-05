Demi Lovato calls out Instagram for 'fat shaming' ad

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Pop star Demi Lovato has called out Instagram over a "fat shaming" advertisement, saying such feeds can contribute to mental health problems like eating disorders.On Friday, the 26-year-old singer shared a screenshot of the ad for the video game, 'Game of Sultans', on her Instagram story, which showed two animated women one labeled "pretty" and the other "obese.""Why is this fat shaming bulls*** on my feed? So many things wrong with this ad. 1. You can be 'pretty' at any weight," Lovato said. "This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder. Especially when eating disorders are all about 'control'," she added. According to E! online, a representative for Instagram said the ad has since been removed. "We're sorry. This ad was approved by mistake. We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people's feeds," the representative said in a statement.Lovato has previously opened up about her struggle with eating disorder, in her 2017 YouTube documentary, "Simply Complicated," saying that "food is still the biggest challenge" in her life. PTI SHDSHD