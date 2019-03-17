Demi Lovato reflects upon sobriety journey

Los Angeles, Mar 17 (PTI) Demi Lovato has opened up about her battle with substance abuse and reflected upon what could have been her seventh year sober.The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram where she shared a powerful message on March 15, saying she does not regret the infamous relapse that occurred last June."I don't regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that's exactly what they were: mistakes," Lovato wrote on her Instagram Stories.In the next photo, the singer said she was "grateful" to both Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) for never shutting the door "no matter how many times you have to start... over."Lovato said she does not believe she lost the six years in sobriety, adding that the experience will always be a part of her. "Now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count. "If you've relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it's possible to take that step towards recovery. If you're alive today, you can make it back. You're worth it," she said.After entering rehab last year, Lovato restarted her sobriety count and posted in January that she was celebrating six months of being clean. PTI RDSRDS