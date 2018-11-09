Demonetisation biggest scam after Independence: HP Congress

Shimla, Nov 9 (PTI) Demonetisation was the biggest scam in the country after independence, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Sukhvinder Sukhu alleged Friday.The Congress's state unit Thursday had observed black day on the second anniversary of demonetisation. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a ban on Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination bank notes with immediate effect.BJP leaders converted their black money into white overnight after demonetisation was announced, he alleged at a public meeting in Kullu district. The ruling BJP has, however, defended the note ban exercise with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday saying demonetisation resulted in formalisation of economy and increased tax base, with the government earmarking more resources for the poor and infrastructure development. PTI DJI ANBANB