Denave Launches DenTrack - an end-to-end Trade Marketing Tool

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Denave, a global sales tech organization focused on driving revenue growth for its customers, recently unveiled its proprietary Sales Process Automation tool for trade marketing activities - DenTrack. Designed primarily to address business challenges encountered while planning and executing Trade promotional activities, DenTrack is an end-to-end integrated solution offering complete visibility to all stakeholders on sales, funds, coverage and brand advocacy of channel ecosystem.DenTrack, available in both web and mobile interfaces, provides real-time market and competition stand that help define marketing strategy via 360-degree information capture mechanism and in-depth analysis. It is a holistic workforce process automation tool fully integrated with relevant HR systems facilitating real-time field force tracking. It is aimed at driving last mile visibility of trade marketing activities and its impact on sales.Commenting on the product launch, Mr. Prashant Rohatgi, Global Head - Technology, Denave said, "DenTrack is a robust Sales Process Automation tool that facilitates real-time tracking & manages on-ground team performances while enabling effective influencer management and smart budget management. It caters to central information centre underlining business intelligence to help accelerate ROI. Its USP lies in providing all this and much more in an easily comprehendible and in one single view of reporting and interactive dashboards."Sharing an enthusiastic view on the product's future roadmap, Mr. Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO, Denave, said, "With DenTrack, we aim to create a one-stop solution for all trade marketing process automation and put on-ground performance evaluation worries to rest. Most importantly, it will be a business imperative for providing increased market coverage and market share with real-time market and trend mapping capabilities. The results of pilot run of the tool has earned rave reviews from our initial customers, and we are confident of DenTrack becoming a market success soon."Denave has been enabling sales for organizations for over 20 years now and has influenced more than 5 billion USD in revenues. Denave significantly diversified its service line in 2017 and introduced Digital Marketing and Sales Analytics as new services, contributing to revenue across all industry verticals including technology, telecom, ONG, Consumer Durables, FMCG, E-commerce, mobile wallets and more.About Denave: Denave is a global sales enablement company focused on driving revenue growth for its customers through a wide range of service offerings. The company leverages latest technology trends and disruptive approach to create effective sales engines. Denave has built multi-industry expertise partnering with global businesses and takes a solution-conscious approach to deliver best practices in sales by leveraging people, processes, technology and innovation to drive revenue. Denave has reach across 5 continents, 50+ countries and 500+ cities globally. For more information, please visit http://www.denave.com Source: Denave PWRPWR