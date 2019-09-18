Dengue cases on the rise, U'khand govt should declare epidemic: Cong

Dehradun, Sep 17 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday urged the governor to direct the Uttarakhand government to declare dengue an epidemic in the state in view of a large number of cases of the vector-borne disease. Over 1,700 dengue cases have been reported so far, of which eight people have died, according to the state health department. State Congress chief Pritam Singh led a delegation of 11 members and submitted a memorandum to the governor. "Dengue has spread to several districts of the state. But the state government's actions are inadequate. The number of patients are rising, but there is a lack of health facilities and medicines," Singh said."The state government must declare an epidemic in view of rising cases," he said in the memorandum. Singh also attacked the state government, saying the Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a mere showpiece. PTI DPT ANBANB