Denied party ticket, former JMC mayor Jyoti resigns as PCC member, general secretary

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Former mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) Jyoti Khandelwal on Friday resigned as the member and the general secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), a day after she was denied ticket for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. Khandelwal was expecting a ticket from Kishanpol constituency in Jaipur district, but was replaced by Ameen Kagzi in the first list of candidates released by the Congress on late Thursday night. She said she fulfilled all the criteria decided by party president Rahul Gandhi yet she was denied ticket. "The Congress president had said in public meetings that women will be given priority. I fulfilled all the criteria. I have worked hard for the party and in the constituency yet I was denied ticket," she said. "As a mark of protest, I resigned as PCC member and general secretary. I will remain only a party worker," Khandelwal told reporters here. She said she was ready to contest polls from any constituency and the party had to take a call on that. "Parameters set by the party president were ignored in ticket distribution which also lacked transparency," Khandelwal alleged. On the other hand, supporters of Congress leader Vikram Singh, who was expecting a ticket from Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency, also expressed their resentment at the party office here. Similar scenes were witnessed in Kota and Barmer also. PTI SDA SNESNE