Denied renomination, MoS Sampla says BJP committed 'cow slaughter'

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Reacting angrily to the denial of re-nomination on the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat, Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla Tuesday said the BJP has committed "cow slaughter".The BJP Thursday picked up its Phagwara MLA Som Prakash for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat, denying ticket to Sampla from there.The Union minister gave vent to his anger in a series of tweets, hitting out at his party."Feel very sad, the BJP has done cow slaughter," the senior BJP leader tweeted in Hindi.In another tweet, the Dalit leader sought to present his clean credentials and asked his party what was his fault and why he was denied re-nomination."You should have pointed out any fault. What is my fault?" he tweeted."There is no corruption charge against me. No one can raise a finger at my conduct," he said.He also highlighted the development work he undertook during his tenure as an MP."I got an airport in my region, got many new trains started, got roads built," tweeted Sampla."If this is the fault, I will tell my coming generations that they must not commit these mistakes," he said in his tweet.The BJP Tuesday announced three party candidates from Punjab, deciding to field actor Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur and renominate sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh. The party, however, chose Som Prakash as its candidate from Hoshiarpur in place of Union Minister Vijay Sampla.