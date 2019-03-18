Denied ticket from Nawada, Giriraj goes into a sulk

(Eds: Correction in third para) Patna, Mar 18 (PTI) Firebrand BJP leader and unionminister Giriraj Singh on Monday apparently went into a sulkafter being denied a seat from his Nawada Lok Sabha seat,which has gone to NDA ally LJP this time."Compulsions of seat-sharing may be there. But I wishto underscore that no other union minister from Bihar may have to give up his sitting seat. This is despite the fact that Ihave worked so much to nurture my constituency," the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told media persons here.The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had on Sunday announced the number of seats to be contested by its three constituents -- the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. As per the announcement, the BJP and the JD(U) willcontest 17 seats each and the LJP in six.Asked whether he had expressed his wish to seekre-election from Nawada to state BJP president Nityanand Rai,Singh said, "I must have done so 200 times"."Five years is a long time and I have become attachedto Nawada and its people. Rai had assured me that I would get a ticket from wherever I wanted. Why this (denial of ticket) happened is for him to answer," Singh said. On reports that he might be asked to contest fromBegusarai, the seat which he had wanted to fight in 2014,Singh replied with a hint of bitterness, "I was a partyworker, am a party worker and shall always remain a partyworker."Besides Giriraj Singh, the other union ministers fromBihar are Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Buxar), R K Singh (Ara), Ram Kripal Yadav (Pataliputra) and Radha Mohan Singh (Motihari). All these seats have been retained by the BJP and it isbelieved that the sitting MPs may be fielded again from theirrespective seats.Interestingly in the last general elections GirirajSingh had initially expressed the wish to contest fromBegusarai, which is dominated by the Bhumihar caste to which he belongs. But the seat then went to Bhola Singh, aparty-hopper who had been previously associated with the Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and the Janata Dal.Giriraj Singh was then given the ticket from Nawada, aless safe seat given its social profile which he won ridingthe Modi wave. The Nawada seat has gone to LJP this time in exchangefor Munger, which has been given to the JD(U) reportedly atthe insistence of Nitish Kumar who wanted it for close aideRajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh.Lalan Singh had represented Munger from 2009 to 2014when he lost it to LJP's Veena Devi, who is the wife of mafiadon-turned-politician Suraj Bhan Singh.With Begusarai lying vacant on account of the death ofBhola Singh, speculations are rife that Giriraj Singh may befielded from there.However, he is said to be wary of the possibility thatformer JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar may make his electoral debut on a CPI ticket from the seat.Belonging to the same caste as Giriraj Singh, Kanhaiyais likely to pose a tough challenge as Begusarai has been astronghold of the CPI and has earned the epithet - 'Moscowof Bihar'.Moreover, being a Bhumihar himself Kanhaiya may cut into votes of the dominant caste besides getting support from a cross-section of other social segments since it is being speculated that the Grand Alliance comprising Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties may support him. PTI NAC KK RHL INDIND