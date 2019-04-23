Denied tickets, Udit threatens to quit BJP, Maheish vows to strengthen it

New Delhi, Apr 23(PTI) The BJP dropped its two sitting MPs -- Udit Raj from North-West Delhi and Maheish Girri from East Delhi -- from the list of its Lok Sabha candidates from the national capital, but the two had contrasting reactions to the rejections. While Raj threatened to quit the party, Girri promised to strengthen it, and accompanied Gautam Gambhir, who has been fielded in his place, as the ex-cricketer filed his nomination papers. Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans filed his nomination papers from North West Delhi, on which Raj laid his claim, saying that according to the party's internal survey reporthe was the "best performer" among BJP MPs in the national capital."I am waiting for ticket if not given to me I will do good bye to party," he tweeted this morning, before the BJP announced Hans Raj Hans' name. Udit Raj said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had told him three-four months ago that he would not be given a ticket."I am the best performer in the BJP's internal survey. Nobody talked to me on denial of ticket. If I have faith in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (BJP chief Amit) Shah, then they should have told me that I would not be given ticket. I have not resigned yet. Showing faith in Modi, we had merged our party with the BJP. Why am I being punished?" he asked.He charged the party was "unhappy" with him for his protest over amendments to SC/ST Act in 2018 and claimed it could be a reason he was denied ticket.Girri, however, welcomed Gambhir as his replacement after party announced him as official BJP candidate from East Delhi."I extend my best wishes to BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir. I have full faith that under his leadership we will be again victorious in East Delhi and contribute to make make Narendra Modi Prime Minister," he tweeted after declaration of Gambhir as East Delhi candidate on Monday.Girri participated in Gambhir's roadshow and accompanied him during filing of his nomination papers on Tuesday."Accompanied our candidate Shri @GautamGambhir to the office of Returning Officer for filing his nomination papers. East Delhi mein bhi #AayegaToModiHi)", he said in a tweet.Unlike Raj, Girri did not show any resentment. PTI VIT TIRTIR