Denis O'Hare, Naomi Battrick join 'The Postcard Killings' cast

Los Angeles, Mar 15 (PTI) Actors Denis O'Hare, Naomi Battrick and Ruairi O'Connor has joined the cast of crime story "The Postcard Killings".The film, based on the James Patterson and Liza Marklund bestseller, features Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Connie Nielsen in pivotal roles.According to Variety, the film will be shot in Norway and Sweden.The story follows Jacob Kanon (Morgan), a hardened New York detective, in search of the person responsible for the murder of his only daughter. Across Europe, newlywed couples are being targeted in a string of bizarre homicides that leave the young victims' bodies looking like copies of great works of art. Danis Tanovic is directing the movie, which is produced by Good Films' Miriam Segal alongside Paul Brennan, Peter Calvin Nelson and Leopoldo Gout.The film's cast also includes Sallie Harmsen, Eva Rose and Joachim Krol. PTI SHDSHD