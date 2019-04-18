Denise Richards joins in sci-fi film 'Timecrafters'

Los Angeles, Apr 18 (PTI) Actor Denise Richards is set to star in the sci-fi action movie "Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove". According to Variety, the film is the first in a proposed franchise about time-travelling seamen who try to retrieve a treasure map from kids in a local town called Pirate's Cove. The travellers, who originally lost the map, have to adapt to new technology and modern ways of life as they have fast-forwarded through time some 300 years after lightning struck their ship and forced them through a portal into a modern generation.The "Wild Things" star will play a single mom named Victoria Dare who struggles with the loss of her husband and copes by gravitating toward a slew of unsuitable partners in search of the best one to help raise her son. The film also features actor Malcolm McDowell as Captain Lynch, a villain who leads the pirates looking for the elusive treasure map, and Eric Balfour plays Geoffrey Pistol, a dashing first mate who has beef with Lynch.Rick Spalla is directing the film. "'Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove' is the launching point for the entire Timecrafters franchise introducing the colourful storyline and the cast of misfit characters. The film is reminiscent of classic Disney narratives with sword-play, pirate ships, canon battles and even a Steam Punk time machine," said Spalla in a statement. The film will be shot on actual pirate ships on the coast of California. PTI SHDSHD