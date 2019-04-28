Denise Richards won't let her kids watch 'Wild Things'

Melbourne, Apr 28 (PTI) Actor Denise Richards says her 1998 film "Wild Things" is off limits for her children.In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle Australia, the 48-year-old actor said her three daughters -- Sam, Lola and Eloise Joni -- have been barred from watching the film due to its sexually explicit content."I definitely did not give them a copy. I told them, 'I don't want you guys watching this', because one of my daughters brought it up to me and I was shocked," Richards said."A couple of friends had told her about it and I just said to her, 'I would appreciate if you didn't watch it. It's not age appropriate and it was a movie I did, it was a script I loved, it's me being creative. I worked with amazing actors and one day if you do see it, you may not agree with my decision but that's what mum decided to do'," she added.Richards believes it is "weird" for her daughters to find out about her films where she plays "sexy or different" characters."I think it would be very rude for me if it were my parents," the actor added. PTI RB RDSRDS